Everton loan star Joao Virginia has expressed his delight at making his home debut for Sporting Lisbon and labelled it an indescribable feeling.

The goalkeeper, who joined Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan deal from Everton in the summer, has largely been playing second fiddle to Antonio Adan at the Portuguese club.

Two months into his spell at Sporting Lisbon, Virginia was handed his home debut for the club in their 2-1 victory over Famalicao in the Portuguese League Cup this week.

Delighted to have made his home debut for Sporting Lisbon, the Everton loan star explained that he is happy to have played his first game at the Jose Alvalade and labelled it an indescribable feeling.

Virginia also revealed that retaining the Portuguese League Cup is one of Sporting Lisbon’s targets this season and is delighted to have helped the side progress further in the competition.

“Very happy for my debut at home and then with a victory that brings us closer to one of the goals of the season“, Virginia wrote on Instagram.

“The feeling of wearing the Sporting shirt in front of our fans is indescribable.

“Now it’s time to focus on the next game.“

Virginia, who has now made two appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side, could stay at Sporting Lisbon beyond next summer, with the club having the option to make his loan move permanent.