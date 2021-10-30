Chelsea star Reece James has conceded that his team always expected a tough game from Newcastle United despite the home side’s current position.

Newcastle held Chelsea to a 0-0 scoreline until the break, but two belting goals from James in the second half helped the Blues to score a 3-0 victory at St. James’ Park today.

The win kept Chelsea at the top of the league table and Newcastle remain in the bottom three as they continue to wait for a new manager to take charge of the club.

James picked his first goal as the better strike as he scored from the weak foot but stressed that Chelsea always expected a tough game and knew that they had to work hard to break Newcastle down.

The wing-back also conceded that it is difficult to gauge what to expect from Newcastle in a game due to the upheaval the club are going through at the moment.

James was quoted as saying by the BBC when asked about his two goals: “I think the first one was probably the better goal on my weaker foot – it was a good finish.

“We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time.

“A lot has happened with their club since the start of the season so you never knew what their approach would be like when things are new.”

Chelsea will next be in Champions League action on Tuesday when they travel to Sweden to take on Malmo.