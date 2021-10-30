Former Everton attacker James Rodriguez has been sent off for new club Al-Rayyan, after protesting at being shown a yellow card.

James was in action in in the Qatar Stars League clash against Al-Arabi, a clash that Al-Rayyan lost 2-1.

The former Everton man was brought down during the game and then his protestations at being shown a yellow card by the referee saw him shown another yellow card and given his marching orders.

James was shocked to be sent off and sarcastically applauded the referee when he was ordered to leave the pitch.

The Colombian had scored in his last match for Al-Rayyan as they ran out 4-2 winners over Sailiya SC.

Al-Rayyan snapped James up from Everton in September, ending the Colombian’s spell at Goodison Park.

James had been frozen out of the picture at Everton under Rafael Benitez and offloading him has freed up space on the Toffees wage bill, which they are expected to use in the January transfer window.

The Colombian has taken the number 10 shirt at Al-Rayyan and is under contract until 2024.