Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Blues sit on top of the Premier League table and sent out a statement of intent last weekend when ruthlessly thrashing Norwich City 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his men not to slip up in the north east and Chelsea won 2-0 at St James’ Park last season.

Chelsea are without strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, while midfielder Mateo Kovacic has a hamstring issue.

Edouard Mendy slots into goal for Chelsea today, while at the back Tuchel picks Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are wing-backs.

In midfield, Chelsea go with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, while Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the attacking threat.

Tuchel has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley.

Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul