Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Guardiola saw Manchester City knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek and will be keen for a response as he looks to put the Citizens back on track.

They face a Crystal Palace team under Vieira who have not been beaten since a 3-0 loss at Liverpool in the middle of September.

However, Manchester City’s home form has seen them score six goals on two occasions and five goals on another two occasions, in a warning of the size of Palace’s task.

Ederson slots between the sticks for Manchester City, while Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are full-backs. Ruben Dias partners Aymeric Laporte in central defence.

Rodrigo plays in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish are also selected. Phil Foden plays, as does Gabriel Jesus.

On the bench Guardiola has options, including Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace

Ederson, Walker, Dias (c), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Jesus, Foden

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer