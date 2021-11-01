A host of Everton supporters have taken to social media after the Toffees were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at Molineux on Monday night, with some even calling for Rafael Benitez to go.

Everton started poorly against Wolves and produced a dire opening 45 minute performance, during which time the hosts scored twice, through Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez.

Benitez switched things around at half time, with Fabian Delph replacing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, while Anthony Gordon was then introduced in the 78th minute.

Before Gordon came on Everton had pulled a goal back, with Alex Iwobi striking in the 66th minute, but despite Wolves enduring a nervy ending to the game, the Toffees could not find the equaliser and slipped to defeat.

Everton have now lost three Premier League games on the spin and amongst their next six opponents are Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Fans have weighed in following the game, with Richard feeling that Benitez is past it as a manager and Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri has no plan.

Stephen sees encouragement from the second half display and Benitez’s tactical change, but bemoaned an inept first 45 minutes.

Paul thinks the Toffees are one dimensional, while Elliott is concerned about the fixtures now looming.

Tom and Simon Currie believe that Benitez should now be sacked, but Ste does not think the Spaniard going is the answer for Everton, who next host Tottenham on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Simon wants to see changes higher up at the club before Benitez is in the firing line.

An owner who doesn’t really know what he’s doing, hiring a past it manager who was always going to be under pressure once a few bad results came in with a team that is mostly dislikeable. Long season ahead for #EFC — Richard Murphy 💙 (@MurphyRichie) November 1, 2021

Better second half but where was that fight and determination in the first half, a little too late. We look a better team having a go instead of playing deep and on the break. Delph helped move Allan forward and that worked. First half cost us the game. #EFC — Stephen (@Stephenah62) November 1, 2021

Far too many players just haven’t a clue about basic pass and move football at Everton. One dimensional football every single week. Grind, grind, grind. No plan B. #EFC — Paul – M – (@nsno1878) November 1, 2021

Could be a slippery slope this, particularly given how difficult the upcoming fixtures are. Grim, again. #efc https://t.co/DfILh6QKBL — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) November 1, 2021

Brands, Denise and Bill need to be out the door before Benitez, that group of players bar Richarlison wouldnt look out of place in the middle table championship side, whos to blame.. u cant give that board more money to burn again.. #EFC #sacktheboard — Simon (@SG_EFC) November 1, 2021

Whats the point in getting frustrated & pulling this useless club apart. They will never change & ultimately don’t deserve the loyalty fans give them #EFC — Tom Long (@TLong_91) November 1, 2021

Absolutely abysmal, embarrassing at times especially in first half as Wolves were passing it round us. Improved 2nd but Wolves had the better chances. 1 win in 7. Out of league Cup to lower opp. Time to admit obvious stupid mistake made in the summer & sack him #BenitezOut #efc — Simon Currie (@sicurrie) November 1, 2021