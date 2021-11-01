 

Everton started poorly against Wolves and produced a dire opening 45 minute performance, during which time the hosts scored twice, through Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez.

 

Benitez switched things around at half time, with Fabian Delph replacing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, while Anthony Gordon was then introduced in the 78th minute.

 

 

Before Gordon came on Everton had pulled a goal back, with Alex Iwobi striking in the 66th minute, but despite Wolves enduring a nervy ending to the game, the Toffees could not find the equaliser and slipped to defeat.

 

Everton have now lost three Premier League games on the spin and amongst their next six opponents are Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

 

 

Fans have weighed in following the game, with Richard feeling that Benitez is past it as a manager and Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri has no plan.

 

Stephen sees encouragement from the second half display and Benitez’s tactical change, but bemoaned an inept first 45 minutes.

 

Paul thinks the Toffees are one dimensional, while Elliott is concerned about the fixtures now looming.

 

Tom and Simon Currie believe that Benitez should now be sacked, but Ste does not think the Spaniard going is the answer for Everton, who next host Tottenham on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, Simon wants to see changes higher up at the club before Benitez is in the firing line.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 