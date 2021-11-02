Some Everton fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s performance in the Toffees’ 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Monday.

Gbamin made his first Premier League start of the season against Wolves on Monday, but could not help Everton avoid suffering their third consecutive defeat in the league.

Having struggled to make an impact for Everton on Monday, the Ivory Coast international has been the subject of criticism from Toffees fans on social media.

Reflecting on Gbamin’s performance, Simon explained that the midfielder was so much off the pace that it was incredible to watch and labelled his positioning on the night terrible.

Paddy expressed his sympathy for Gbamin, but insisted that he cannot play for Everton unless he can get fully fit, before explaining that Rafael Benitez should also take responsibility for starting him against Wolves.

Ross also questioned Benitez’s decision to start Gbamin against Wolves and suggested that the 26-year-old should be playing Under-23s games to build his fitness.

Ben is of the view that the former Mainz midfielder would benefit from having a spell out on loan or playing a string of games for Everton’s Under-23s.

Saul feels Gbamin does not have what it takes to be a Premier League level midfielder and suggested that he should be played at centre-back instead.

Jordan explained that Everton should play Gbamin with Allan and Fabian Delph in midfield in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure and feels that would help the midfielder build confidence.

Bill pointed out that there is no substitute for playing time before insisting that Everton cannot expect more from Gbamin when he has not played much over the last two seasons.

Feel sorry for the lad but he was so far off the pace it was incredible. He was watching shadows and his positioning was terrible. Does not bode well! — Simon Cooper (@simoncooper107) November 2, 2021

It’s a pity to see a player, who has had to deal with so many injuries, so far off the pace but Gbamin can’t play for Everton again unless he can get fit. Rafa has to shoulder some responsibility for playing him from the start away from home in a mf 2 against an energetic team — Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMcKenna) November 1, 2021

Serious question for Benitez on why he thought Gbamin was suitable to start a top flight game after near 2 years out. What was he thinking? Why hasn’t JPG been playing for the u23s to build fitness? — Ross (@rbloomberg3) November 1, 2021

Gbamin needs a loan or time in the 23s. Miles off — Toffee Ben #BLM (@toffee_ben) November 1, 2021

Gbamin not a prem midfielder. Possible Cente back? #efc — Saul Wright (@SaulB00945852) November 1, 2021

Simple solution, start Gbamin, Allan and Delph, give the protection of three in midfield, let Gbamin gain fitness and grow in confidence — Jordan (@JordanMcGiveron) November 1, 2021