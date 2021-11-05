Rafael Benitez has revealed that Fabian Delph has the hunger to succeed at Everton and stressed the presence of an experienced player like the midfielder is great for all his team-mates.

After returning from a shoulder injury, Delph registered only his second Premier League appearance for Everton on Monday, coming off the bench in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite another disappointing result for the Toffees, Delph impressed during the 45 minutes he clocked up at Molineux and Benitez will likely have to rely on him again on Sunday when Everton take on Spurs, with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes missing through injury.

The Spaniard has revealed that the 31-year-old is hungry to succeed on the pitch for Everton, especially after sitting on the sidelines for just under two months.

Benitez stressed that the presence of an experienced player like Delph at Goodison Park is great for the entire squad as they are going through a challenging period on the pitch.

Asked how important an experienced player like Delph is to Everton, Benitez told a press conference: “I think it is really important for any squad to have players with experience, and experience in winning trophies, [which] is quite difficult.

“These kinds of players, they can help the players around [them], to the young players, they are good examples.

“In this case I think that we are talking about someone that wants to play, wants to do well and after injuries, coming back with this desire, this idea this commitment, I think it is very helpful for the team.”

Having lost three games on the trot in the top flight, Everton will be desperate to get back into the win column when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.