A number of Everton fans have taken to social media to praise former boss David Moyes after West Ham United edged out Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Liverpool headed into the Premier League clash with an unbeaten record and started as favourites to continue it with a win against Moyes’ Hammers.

West Ham though took the lead in the fourth minute through an Alisson own goal, and though Liverpool pegged them back before the break, further goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma handed the Hammers all three points, with a late Divock Origi strike not enough for the visitors.

The Hammers are now up to third in the Premier League table, while Everton, his former club, sit in eleventh following a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton fans saluted the win on social media, with some indicating that they would be in a better place now if Moyes was still in charge.

Pie Face admits that he misses Moyes, while Andrew Humphrey is wondering what Moyes would be doing with backing from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

The boy from Bengal says Everton fans miss Moyes and Saddened is looking at West Ham and feeling it could have been Everton flying with Moyes at the helm.

Ste believes the club’s fans are ignorant of what a good manager like Moyes is like and Simon thinks Moyes is the last decent manager Everton had and the last time he truly enjoyed following the Toffees.

Well done Moyes! Beating Livarpool will mean a lot after all those attempts as Everton manager. Wonder how he would have faired at Everton with Moshiri’s millions. Sliding doors! #bbcfootball #WHULIV #efc — Andrew Humphrey (@HumpoHumpington) November 7, 2021

David Moyes David Moyes.

David David Moyes.

He’s got red hair and we don’t care

Davis David Moyes! Us #EFC fans miss David Moyes. — The boy from Bengal (@supernaturebro) November 7, 2021

Can’t help but look at West Ham and think that could be Everton. Amazing what a proper manager and a sensible recruitment process can do. Club is flying. #WHULIV #EFC — Saddened! (@rlfansSaddened) November 7, 2021

Kenwright tried 3 times to bring Moyes back but our fans so ignorant of what good management looks like that they Herald a total loser like brands while slagging of the people who actually know how to run a club ! We are 11th and getting worse we deserve it #efc — ste50efc (@ste50efc) November 7, 2021

What must it be like to have a passionate manager taking it to the likes of Liverpool. Instead we have a super negative manager who can’t be arsed trying to win a home match against an awful spurs team. Let’s face it #Moyes was the last decent manager we had #efc — Simon Currie (@sicurrie) November 7, 2021