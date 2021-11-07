 

Liverpool headed into the Premier League clash with an unbeaten record and started as favourites to continue it with a win against Moyes’ Hammers.

 

West Ham though took the lead in the fourth minute through an Alisson own goal, and though Liverpool pegged them back before the break, further goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma handed the Hammers all three points, with a late Divock Origi strike not enough for the visitors.

 

 

The Hammers are now up to third in the Premier League table, while Everton, his former club, sit in eleventh following a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

 

Everton fans saluted the win on social media, with some indicating that they would be in a better place now if Moyes was still in charge.

 

 

Pie Face admits that he misses Moyes, while Andrew Humphrey is wondering what Moyes would be doing with backing from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

 

The boy from Bengal says Everton fans miss Moyes and Saddened is looking at West Ham and feeling it could have been Everton flying with Moyes at the helm.

 

Ste believes the club’s fans are ignorant of what a good manager like Moyes is like and Simon thinks Moyes is the last decent manager Everton had and the last time he truly enjoyed following the Toffees.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 