Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes to entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are enduring a slump in form and have lost their last three Premier League games on the bounce, putting pressure on boss Rafael Benitez to stop the rot.

Benitez has been forced to make do without key players through injury, but his side were heavily criticised for the level of their performance in a 5-2 loss to Watford and a 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

The Spaniard remains without midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are also out.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton this afternoon, while in defence Benitez picks Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with his centre-back pairing being Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

In midfield, Benitez looks to Allan and Fabian Delph to control the game, while further up the pitch Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

The Everton boss has options on the bench if needed, including Salomon Rondon and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Gray, Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon