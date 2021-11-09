Everton manager Rafael Benitez is pleased with Fabian Delph, though he admits the midfielder is yet to hit peak match fitness, while stressing that he appreciates having experience in his side.

In the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, the French manager has used Delph, Allan and Andros Townsend in a three-man midfield.

Delph has been a long-term absentee for the Toffees, though his timely return to action pleases the manager, who feels that the 31-year-old gives his team a “bit more control” in midfield.

Benitez though admits Delph is not yet at peak level.

“I will give credit to Delph”, Benitez told Everton TV.

“He is someone with experience, he can pass the ball and give us a little bit more control – but you can see he is still not at the level [full fitness].”

Another player playing out of position is Townsend, who Benitez admits he would prefer to see in a place to provide crosses, but is pleased with how he adapted.

The Everton manager feels the importance of every player and having the experience of the likes of Townsend and Delph delights him at a crucial point in time.

“Every player is important, particularly with a lot of games in one-and-a-half months [10 fixtures in 42 days from 21 November].

“It is really important to have every player fit – especially in positions like this one in midfield.

“When you have players with experience and quality, they can help the team play better, keep the ball better.

“Andros did a great job – we would like to see crosses and goals from him but in this position, he was helping the team.”

Everton have two matches this month following the international break and seven more to navigate in December.