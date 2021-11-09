Everton midfielder Allan has revealed that it is his dream to represent Brazil again and be part of the squad travelling to Qatar, but feels that in order to do that he will need to put in very good performances for the Toffees.

The 30-year-old last played for his country in 2020 against Venezuela and has not managed to turn out for Brazil since.

He has also not been included in the Brazil squad over the current international break for games against Colombia and Argentina, but has not given up hope of forcing his way back into the mix.

“It’s my dream to be back in the Selecao and represent my country at the World Cup next year”, Allan told Sky Sports.

However, Allan is aware that his route back into the Brazil squad has to go via putting in good displays week after week for Everton.

“To do that, I need to be putting in very good performances for my club, getting positive results and working hard so that, if the opportunity does come, I am totally ready.”

Allan has been regularly trusted by Everton boss Rafael Benitez this season and is currently playing an even more important role due to an injury to Abdoulaye Doucoure.