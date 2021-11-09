Former Dundalk boss Shane Keegan has lauded Everton full-back Seamus Coleman for always being a dependable option on the pitch and admits he is providing Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny with a selection headache.

Coleman had to watch Ireland’s games from the sidelines during the last international break owing to a hamstring issue, but has returned to Kenny’s 26-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

The Everton star will add to Kenny’s options at full-back and will be in contention for game time, alongside Tottenham Hotspur star Matt Doherty and Wigan Athletic’s James McClean.

Irish manager Keegan hailed Coleman for how dependable he is on the pitch, always putting in solid performances when asked to take the field.

Keegan feels that Coleman’s return from injury has provided boss Kenny with a selection headache ahead of Thursday’s clash against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium.

“Seamus, just never ever, ever lets you down and he is so, so solid”, Keegan told Off The Ball.

“And maybe particularly in a Portugal game where you are looking [for a player that] happens to be dependable and happens to be error-proof and all of those kind of things, you know he will give you all of that and his leadership qualities are immense.

“So, I think there is a headache but a positive headache [for Kenny] in terms of making a decision there [at right-back].”

It remains to be seen who Kenny will use as his full-back on Thursday when Ireland are likely to face leading international goal-getter Cristiano Ronaldo.