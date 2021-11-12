Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt to face Chelsea in his side’s big Champions League game at Stamford Bridge later this month.

The defender linked up with the Italy squad with an injury, but further tests with the national team have revealed a more severe problem.

It has been claimed that his Achilles’ injury is far more serious than previously expected and he will not feature for Italy during the international break.

But there is now a real threat that the veteran defender could also miss a few crucial games for Juventus.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Juventus captain might not be fit enough to face Lazio next weekend and then could miss his side’s Champions League game against Chelsea.

The Italian giants will be in London later this month for a crucial Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

And it has been suggested that they could be without their influential captain at the heart of their defence for the trip.

Juventus are leading Group H after winning all of their four games and a positive result at Stamford Bridge will confirm them as group leaders.

But for the moment, it seems Chiellini will not be in the team when they take on Chelsea this month.