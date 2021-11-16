Michael Ball has told Everton that they need to be organised and switched on in their upcoming Premier League clash away at Manchester City, like they were against Tottenham Hotspur, if they are looking to get a good result out of the game.

The Toffees were able to end a three-game losing streak in their last top flight outing when they held Spurs to a goalless draw at home.

Everton are gearing up for another tough challenge on Sunday as they are set to travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on league champions Manchester City.

Ball, who has played for both Everton and the Citizens, has issued advice to the Toffees to be well organised and switched on against Mancunians if they are looking to return to Merseyside with a good result.

The ex-defender feels that Everton played well against Spurs in their latest outing and stressed they need a similar performance come Sunday as they are in for a mentally and physically tough challenge against Manchester City.

“Everton return to action at the Etihad on Sunday against another of my former clubs and it goes without saying, they’ll have to be at their best to get a result”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We all know how good Manchester City are. They’re going to dictate the play, it’s so easy for them to keep the ball.

“You realise that’s going to happen but you have to go in with the belief that you’re going to get something out of the game.

“Rafa Benitez has already said that we need to be concentrating in every game and he needs to set up a team that will be organised and switched on like we were in the Tottenham game.

“We’ll have to be the same against City, they’ll try and tire us out with their amount of possession and moving the ball, it’s going to be both for the players.”

Everton’s last visit to the Etihad Stadium did not end well for them as they suffered a 5-0 thrashing, but they will be determined to put on a better performance this time around.