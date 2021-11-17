Everton star Jordan Pickford has explained that him being vocal on the pitch is down to his passion for the game and a desire to be positive and help his team.

Since joining the Toffees in 2017 Pickford has established himself as the club’s number 1 and also kicked on at international level with England.

Pickford is a vocal personality on the pitch, always keeping his team-mates on their toes.

The Everton shot-stopper insists that it is a passion for him to keep on shouting.

Instead of it sending negative vibes towards the team, the 27-year-old insists that motivates them, making them even more determined.

“When I’m out on the pitch and I’m shouting, it is just passion”, Pickford was quoted as saying by his club’s official website.

“It’s not negative vibes – it’s about being positive and trying to help my teammates, to give them that motivation and be determined.”

This passion is what, Pickford insists, he plays football for, making him more mature as a player.

“If I didn’t have that passion and desire to win, then what’s the point in playing football?

“I’m not going to be sat there like laid-back Luke – I’ve got to have that emotion, controlled emotion, desire and maturity on the pitch.”

Pickford will be looking to help Everton kick on over the coming months, with the busy December schedule now looming for the side.

The Toffees have counted on Pickford in ten of their eleven league games so far, being forced to play without him in the game against Aston Villa – a match they lost 3-0.