Former Brentford star Marcus Gayle has warned Everton that Bees are going to pose them a lot of problems in their upcoming clash with the Toffees tipped to leave space at the back by going all out for a win.

Having started their Premier League campaign on a strong note, the Merseyside giants are going through a tough runs of results at present and are winless in their last six league outings.

Rafael Benitez and his men are desperate for a win as they gear up for a trip to the capital to take on top flight new boys Brentford on Sunday.

Former Bees star Gayle is expecting the Toffees to come out all guns blazing in Sunday’s clash against Brentford in search of win, but stressed that they are likely to leave spaces at the back when pushing further up the pitch.

Gayle warned Everton that Brantford will pose a lot of problems on Sunday and highlighted that the their wing-backs will be able to exploit the space in the visitors’ backline.

Asked whether he thinks Everton are going to go all out for a win on Sunday, Gayle said on The Warm Up show on Brentford’s official YouTube channel: “Yes, I definitely think they will come out and attack.

“They have to try and go for the win.

“By doing that they are going to leave some spaces at the back that we can go and exploit.

“We have seen the record of our wing-backs, creating goals and scoring goals.

“They will notice that, that is a threat for them to kind of contain but also, they have to contain our front two as well.

“So, we are going to pose them quite of a lot of problems and we are good enough on the ball.”

Brentford are on their own poor run of results at the moment but are far away from the drop zone as they fight to ensure their top flight survival.

Everton will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win as they look to get back in the top ten and possibly inside the European spots by the end of the season.