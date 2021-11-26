Jamie Carragher has questioned the point of having Marcel Brands as Everton director of football when he has been paired with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez, coaches that are known for having their own way of managing a club.

The Toffees appointed Brands as their director of football in May 2018, with supremo Farhad Moshiri roping in the Dutchman to transform the club into an outfit capable of competing for major honours regularly in both England and Europe.

However, Everton have struggled to consistently challenge for Europe and top half finishes in the Premier League, especially with a host of managerial changes since Brands took charge, with the latest being Benitez in the summer.

Brands is known for his ability to develop young talents, identify future coaches and oversee football operations at a club, but Carragher has questioned the point of having him at Goodison Park when he is paired with the likes of Ancelotti and Benitez, managers that have their own way of running a club.

Carragher admitted it is hard to believe that Brands has had anything to do with Everton’s recent managerial appointments as coaches like Benitez and Ancelotti cannot work effectively with a such a sporting director in charge.

“Moshiri appointed Marcel Brands, a sporting director whose track record in the Netherlands was focused on developing young players, identifying future coaching talent and generally overseeing all the football operations”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“It looked like Everton would follow a European model to rebuild the club.

“Instead, it is hard to believe Brands has had much to do with selecting any of the managers since he took the Everton job.

“In fact, in the last few years, it is hard to know what the point is of employing Brands at Everton.

“Having him alongside a managerial titan such as Ancelotti, and now Benitez, is riddled with contradictions.

“Such coaches go their own way.”

With a run of six games without a win in the Premier League, Benitez is under a lot of pressure to get a positive result on Sunday when Everton travel to Brentford.