Former Italy international Emanuele Giaccherini has insisted that Chelsea star Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or more than Lionel Messi this year.

The winner of the much anticipated Ballon d’Or award will be announced later today with Messi considered the favourite to win the accolade.

Messi and Ronaldo have shared eleven of the last 12 Ballon d’Ors with the awards being cancelled last year due to the global pandemic.

Jorginho has been touted as one of the players who could win the award this year based on the season he had last year with Chelsea and Italy.

Giaccherini feels he definitely deserves to win it more than Messi as the Argentine only won the Copa America while Jorginho was a Champions League winner with Chelsea and won the European Championship with Italy.

Asked if the midfielder deserves the award, the former Azzurri told DAZN: “Certainly more than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi won the Copa America, while Jorginho won the European Championship and the Champions League.

“He deserves it more, it’s a difficult conversation.”

All eyes will be on who nets the Ballon d’Or at the glittering ceremony.