Jack Grealish has lauded Manchester City team-mate Joao Cancelo as an unreal player and revealed he has a built a good connection with him despite a language barrier.

The Portuguese has been one of Manchester City’s standout performers this season, racking up six assists to his name in 18 games across the Premier League and the Champions League.

Cancelo is a fixture under Pep Guardiola in the left-back role, in which he constantly engages in attack through the left-flank, alongside the likes of Manchester City new boy Grealish.

Grealish, who hailed Cancelo as un unreal footballer, revealed he has built a good relationship with him despite a language barrier and stressed the defender is one of the best players he has shared the pitch with.

The 26-year-old also reserved praise for another Citizens full-back in Kyle Walker, who impressed in their 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

“Joao [Cancelo] is unreal! I can’t tell you how good he is, honestly one of the best players I’ve ever played with”, Grealish told the Daily Telegraph.

“He’s loud, and a funny guy.

“He doesn’t speak much English but I’ve got a good connection with him.

“In the first season he struggled a bit, but this season he’s been so good.

“So has ‘Walks’ [Walker] – he’s different to Joao, as he’s more of a defender who will give it to the players who can hurt you.

“But he was amazing against PSG last week – Neymar and Mbappe couldn’t get past him.”

Manchester City are gearing up to face Grealish’s former club Aston Villa on Wednesday and he could make the trip to Villa Park, having returned from injury.