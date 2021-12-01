Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Everton have revealed their side and substitutes to play host to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this evening in the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez is coming under big pressure at Everton due to his side’s alarming slump in form which has seen his men collect just two points from the last 21 available.

The Spaniard is keen to see his side spring a shock on Liverpool this evening, but remains without key men Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton, while at the back Benitez has Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as his full-backs, and in the centre Ben Godfrey partners Michael Keane.

Further up the pitch, Everton deploy Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Richarlison support Salomon Rondon.

Benitez can look to his bench if changes are needed, where options include Cenk Tosun and Alex Iwobi.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Rondon

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin