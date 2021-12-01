Fixture: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team to go up against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park in the Premier League tonight.

Gerrard’s arrival has boosted Villa and they have won back to back games, against Brighton and Crystal Palace, to ease worries of a relegation battle.

Manchester City have a good recent record at Villa Park however, winning four of their last five visits to the ground.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is suspended for tonight’s game.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo operate as full-backs. In central defence, Pep Guardiola selects Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

In midfield, Fernandinho and Rodrigo slot in, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola can shake things up by turning to his substitutes if needed and has options that include Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City Team vs Aston Villa

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (c), Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Grealish, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand