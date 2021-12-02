Simon Jordan has insisted that Everton fans do not have the right to turn against boss Rafael Benitez at the moment, given he was afforded very little resources to build a proper side in the summer.

The Everton fanbase was split when club supremo Farhad Moshiri hired Benitez as their new manager, given his association with arch rivals Liverpool.

Benitez, his players and the club’s board have been on the receiving end of heavy criticism in recent weeks owing to an eight-game winless run in the Premier League, which includes a 4-1 humiliating defeat to the Reds at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

A large section of the Toffees faithful have been calling for Benitez to be sacked, but former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has insisted fans do not have the right to turn against the Spaniard at the moment, despite their club’s terrible run of results.

Everton were only able to spend £1.7m in the summer with the club being hamstrung by FFP rules and Jordan explained that Benitez should be afforded more time and backing to build a proper club given he was only provided very little in resources in the last transfer window.

“When the board get a barracking then the manager is already in the last chance saloon and you can see it in a manager’s eyes that actually he’s coming under the cosh, he’s beginning to fold like a cheap deckchair”, Jordan said on talkSPORT while discussing Benitez’s situation at Everton.

“Benitez doesn’t look like that and Benitez has only been there for five minutes.

“Now whether a section of the Everton fans go ‘Not having him, simply not having him because he was Liverpool associated’ that was always going to be a narrative that came up at some point if Benitez lost a few games.

“Sensible thinking must be, give Benitez some time, give him a bit of resource, hopefully he doesn’t do what he normally does which is run around backchanneling the owner, give him some support and let him build a side because he is capable of it.

“They [the Everton fans] don’t have a right to [turn] at this time.”

Moshiri is still backing the Spaniard to get Everton’s season back on track and the fans will be expecting nothing less than a win on Monday when they host Arsenal in the top flight.