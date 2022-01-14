Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that on-loan Manchester City starlet James Trafford has already startled him with his mentality.

Trafford signed on loan for Bolton this week after spending the first half of the season at fellow League One side Accrington Stanley, where he made eleven appearances and kept two clean sheets.

With the move to the Trotters, the goalkeeper will be hoping to accrue more first-team experience and help out a Bolton team that are five points above the relegation zone.

Evatt believes that all goalkeepers are strange and stated that Trafford surprised him with his attitude as well as his old school values.

The Bolton boss added that the goalkeeper’s wrist strength also startled him and it acts as more proof that Trafford is an old school player.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: “I have played with a lot of goalkeepers over the years and they are all weirdos.

“Matt [Gilks] is one of them, probably the biggest one of them all, but they always have that strange air of confidence.

“You never know where you stand with a goalkeeper.

“To get hit with a ball consistently at rocket pace, you have to be a bit strange to enjoy it.

“But what I will say is, for all the fact that James is a modern day goalkeeper at probably the best club in the world right now, with probably the best manager, he is a real throwback.

“He has surprised me a lot with his attitude.

“We speak a lot about being modern team, manager etc, but still trying to keep those old school values.

“The first thing he did this morning was nearly pull my hand off when he shook it.

“That is old school, a good strong handshake.

“I haven’t had that – normally younger players dangle their hand out and you end up shaking them.

“He nearly pulled my arm out of my socket and it was funny seeing him shake Peter Atherton’s hand because he’s exactly the same.”

Bolton next face Ipswich Town this weekend and with Joel Dixon receiving criticism for his performances, it remains to be seen whether Trafford makes his debut within the first week of signing for the Trotters.