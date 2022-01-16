Andros Townsend has thanked Rafael Benitez for his time at Everton, following the Spaniard’s departure from Goodison Park.

Benitez took Townsend to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window following his departure from Crystal Palace.

Townsend was handed regular game time by Benitez at Everton and has clocked up 19 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions this season so far.

Now the winger has taken to social media to thank Benitez.

He posted photographs of himself with Benitez on Twitter and wrote: “Thank you for everything Rafa Benitez.”

Benitez handed Townsend a two-year contract when he put pen to paper at Goodison Park in July.

The 30-year-old, along with his team-mates, will now wait to find out who the next Everton manager will be, with a host of names in the fray.

Townsend will be looking to impress the new boss and earn further game time for Everton going forward this season.