Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has no interest in becoming Everton’s new manager, according to Sky Sports News (17:21).

There is a managerial hunt under way on Merseyside after Everton chose to part ways with experienced Spanish tactician Rafael Benitez.

Everton have endured a turbulent season with the departure of Benitez following that of director of football Marcel Brands; they also recently sold Lucas Digne to Aston Villa.

Now Everton are assessing their options and Potter has been linked with the role on the back of his work at Brighton.

However, Potter is not interested in speaking to Everton about the job at Goodison Park.

He is happy at Brighton and is in no mood to up sticks for Merseyside.

The Seagulls sit in ninth spot in the Premier League and have picked up 28 points from their 20 league games so far, nine more than Everton have managed from 19 games.

Potter, 46, took charge at Brighton in 2019 after being tempted from Welsh outfit Swansea City.