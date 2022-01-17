Richard Keys has revealed that if he was in Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri’s position, he would be testing West Ham United’s resolve to keep David Moyes at the London Stadium, as the Toffees continue their hunt for a new boss.

The Merseyside giants are on the lookout for a new manager to take over at the club following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez on Sunday, owing to the club’s poor performances in the Premier League that have seen them drop down to 16th in the standings.

Everton are linked with a clutch of names for the vacant managerial spot, including former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has insisted that if he was Moshiri, he would launch efforts to test West Ham’s resolve to keep hold of their boss Moyes, who had a lengthy spell at Goodison Park during which he turned them from relegation fighters to regular European spot challengers while only having a modest budget to work with.

However, Keys admitted that he is clueless over whether Moyes would accept an opportunity to work with Moshiri, given the Iranian snubbed him for Carlo Ancelotti even though, he says, they had shook hands on an agreement before the Italian came into the picture when the club were looking for a successor for Marco Silva.

“I read that Roberto Martinez is favourite”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I like him. I can’t pretend to know him well, but his closest advisor is one of my best mates. Martinez knows the club and would be a calm influence around the place.

“Rooney’s name has been mentioned.

“Why not? He’s done a fabulous job at Derby. You’ve got to look beyond the points deduction to see that.

“By the way – Mike Ashley won’t buy that club as long as there are legal matters outstanding with Middlesboro and Wycombe.

“So, either of the above – but if I were Moshiri I’d be testing West Ham’s desire to hold onto David Moyes.

“I’ve no idea if Moyes would take it – bearing in mind he’s shaken hands with Moshiri previously – only for Carlo Ancelotti to be appointed 48 hours later.

“Moyes loves it at West Ham – but he’s a Toffee at heart.”

In addition to Martinez and Rooney, Duncan Ferguson, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso, Lucien Favre are among the names linked with the Everton job, while it remains to be seen whether the club’s hierarchy will consider Moyes.