Simon Jordan is of the view that it would be utter madness if Everton push to appoint Roberto Martinez as their new manager given how unpopular he was at Goodison Park in his previous stint.

Everton are looking to bring in a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following their defeat at Norwich City last weekend.

The Merseyside club want to make the appointment before this Saturday’s Aston Villa game at home and Martinez is their top target despite Belgium’s reluctance to let him go.

But Jordan pointed out that the Spaniard was universally disliked amongst the Everton fanbase towards the end of his previous managerial stint at Goodison Park and the fans rallied the get him sacked.

He questioned Farhad Moshiri’s decision-making process, which also led to Benitez being appointed despite the fans not wanting him at Goodison Park.

The former Crystal Palace owner also stressed that the Spaniard has underperformed as a manager for Belgium as well.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “It’s madness.

“This is a manager that the Everton fans campaigned to get out.

“How can you watch yourself in the mirror in all seriousness and have a word with yourself at five in the morning when the truth is always being told and say that I picked Benitez against the backdrop of the fans not wanting him and I know what I will do and here is my latest idea, go back to the guy that the fans did the same thing to?

“And Martinez hasn’t pulled up any trees with Belgium.

“He has had arguably the world’s number one team and has done very little with them.”

Lucien Favre and Wayne Rooney are also in contention for the job, but there is growing support for Duncan Ferguson to get the post, at least on an interim basis until the end of the season.