Everton teenager Lewis Dobbin has revealed that the senior strikers at Merseyside keep advising him on finishing drills and walkthroughs on team shape, which he wants to take on board and improve.

The 19-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut against Norwich City earlier this season, signed a new contract with the Toffees on Thursday, keeping him at Goodison Park until at least the summer of 2025.

Dobbin, who joined Everton as an eleven-year-old, insists that there is a lot to learn from the senior strikers at the club.

He revealed the strikers at Everton are always offering him advice and he wants to make sure he soaks it in as he seeks to continue to improve himself as a player.

“There are a variety of different forwards here”, Dobbin told Everton TV.

“They are always talking to me when we are doing finishing drills and walkthroughs on team shape.

“They pass on little pieces of advice, which is very helpful. I want to take that on board and improve myself.”

Dobbin is now looking to get more game time under his belt after signing the contract, along with delighting the fans.

“I just want to work hard, play more games, score goals and make the fans happy.”

It remains to be seen how many first team chances Dobbin might get between now and the end of the season, while he may soon have a new manager to impress.