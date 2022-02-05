Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been spotted leaving Goodison Park on crutches following the Toffees’ FA Cup win over Brentford.

Frank Lampard picked a strong team for his first ever Everton starting eleven to take on the Bees and witnessed an instant impact to his arrival at the club.

Everton ran out comfortable 4-1 winners to brush Brentford aside and march firmly into the next round, also bringing back the feel-good factor to Goodison Park following a dire time under Rafael Benitez.

One negative for Everton though came in the shape of defender Godfrey, who was forced off in just the 14th minute, being replaced by Mina.

And injury worries around the defender have been raised further after he was spotted leaving Goodison Park on crutches.

Injuries have dogged Everton throughout this season and drastically reduced the options of Lampard’s predecessor Benitez.

Lampard will be crossing his fingers that Godfrey’s injury is not serious, with the transfer window now closed and Everton unable to sign a replacement.

The 24-year-old defender has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Everton this season, picking up four yellow cards in the process.