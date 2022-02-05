Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale has insisted that Frank Lampard was appointed as Toffees manager only after a thorough search and feels his career in the dugout has great times to come.

After the sacking of Rafael Benitez, three names were mentioned as in the running for the manager post in the shape of Lampard, Vitor Pereira and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Lamprad ultimately ended up taking the reins of the Toffees and his appointment on deadline day brought with it the singings of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.

Barrett-Baxendale stressed that Lampard’s appointment was only confirmed after a comprehensive search and feels he has some great times as a manager to come.

The Toffees CEO thinks that Lampard’s philosophy is in line with that of Everton and his previous jobs with Derby County and Chelsea have shown that his aims match those of the Merseyside club, with more opportunities to youngsters and building entertaining teams.

“The appointment of Frank Lampard as our new manager was the culmination of an extensive recruitment process”, Barrett-Baxendale wrote in Everton’s official matchday programme.

“A legend of the Premier League and, indeed, the English game, it has been clear throughout our meetings and discussions that there are still some great moments to be written in his footballing story.

“As a coach, he has demonstrated to us that his vision, ambition and footballing principles are clearly aligned with our own.

“He proved at both Derby County and Chelsea that, as a manager, he is willing to make difficult decisions, give youth an opportunity to shine and build dynamic and exciting teams.”

Lampard has his work cut out for him at Goodison Park, as the Toffees are 16th in the Premier League table and a few results not going their way could see them land in a relegation battle.