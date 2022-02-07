Boreham Wood skipper Mark Ricketts has insisted that his team will go into their FA Cup clash against Everton with a belief that they can spring another upset having knocked Championship outfit Bournemouth in the last round.

The National League side stunned Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth 1-0 on Sunday in the FA Cup to book a berth in the fifth round of the competition.

Boreham have drawn Everton in the next round of the FA Cup, with the clash pencilled in for 2nd March at Goodison Park.

Ricketts, who scored against the Cherries, has insisted that his team will take on the Toffees with the belief that they can get another surprise win in the competition and continue their dream run.

The 37-year-old added that playing against Everton in front of the Goodison Park crowd will be an unbelievable experience and stressed opportunities like that are special.

“We’ll have a belief that we can do something and cause some sort of upset again”, Ricketts said on BBC Three Counties Radio.

“It’ll be an unbelievable moment [to lead the team out at Goodison Park].

“Games like this are special moments, a game like that will be an even bigger moment.”

Everton hammered Brentford 4-1 in their latest FA Cup outing and will be determined to be more of a cohesive unit with each passing game as they adjust to new boss Frank Lampard’s style of football.