Fixture: Manchester City vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team to welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford side to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit on top of the Premier League table and with a nine-point lead over second placed Liverpool, which they can swell to 12 points with victory this evening.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their last league outing, but thrashed Championship side Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend.

And Manchester City have also not dropped points in back to back league games since the end of 2020.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal tonight, while at the back he goes with Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte as full-backs, with John Stones and Ruben Dias in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City manager deploys Rodrigo in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne also plays. Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden start, while Raheem Sterling is selected.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Brentford

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (c), Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, McAtee