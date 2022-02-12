Everton legend Andy Gray insists that the Toffees’ display in their 3-0 win over Leeds United was a level above anything they have produced this season.

The Toffees started the season brightly under Rafael Benitez, but then began to struggle and the Spaniard was sacked, being replaced by Frank Lampard.

Lampard won his first game in charge in the FA Cup against Brentford, but Everton then lost at Newcastle United in the Premier League, increasing the pressure ahead of the Leeds clash.

Everton eased past Leeds though to score a resounding 3-0 win at Goodison Park and Gray was hugely impressed with what he saw.

He believes the performance was comfortably the best Everton have produced this season, including in the win over Brentford.

“That performance bore no resemblance to anything I’ve seen at Goodison this season”, he said post match on beIN SPORTS.

“And I mean even the Brentford game.

“I know they said the cup tie was a win and it was a win, but it wasn’t like that.”

Everton continue to sit in 16th after the win over Leeds, but are only a point behind the Whites in the table and boast a game in hand on them.