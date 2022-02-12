Frank Lampard has urged his Everton side to use the performance and result against Leeds United as a base for the rest of the season.

Everton had won just two of their last 15 Premier League game ahead of their game against Leeds at Goodison Park.

Confidence was low after a damaging defeat at Newcastle earlier this week but Everton bounced back with a commanding 3-0 win over Leeds at home to give a new lease of life to their season.

The Everton boss was delighted with the attitude and work rate his team showed as they romped to an important win against a potential relegation rival.

He insisted that he never had doubt over the talent in his squad but today’s performance was about the fight his team showed to beat a tricky side such as Leeds.

Lampard believes this performance and result can be used as a base for his side to show more progress in the latter half of the season.

He told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “It was nice! An incredible afternoon.

“What we did today was something special in terms of the performance.

“It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate.

“The fans, when they see what the players are putting into the game… What they give us. It has to be the start.

“I can see the talent.

“Individually you go through the team and there’s ability in there.

“It was about being a strong unit and fighting for the fans.

“You have to be solid against Leeds.

“It was a great reaction, the fans would have enjoyed it – I certainly did.

“We need to use it for a base for where we want to go in the league.”

Lampard will hope Everton carry the momentum into their next game when they visit Southampton next Saturday.