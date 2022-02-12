Fixture: Norwich City vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against relegation battlers Norwich City in the Premier League at Carrow Road.

Norwich sit inside the Premier League relegation zone, but have not been beaten in their last three league games and would consider a point this evening a success.

Boss Pep Guardiola is still without striker Gabriel Jesus and youngster Cole Palmer.

The last two meetings between the two teams have seen Manchester City run out 5-0 winners on both occasions, but their last trip to Carrow Road ended in a shock 3-2 defeat.

Ederson slots into goal for Manchester City this evening, while Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko operate as full-backs. In central defence, Guardiola selects Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

In midfield, Fernandinho slots in with Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden support Raheem Sterling.

If Guardiola needs to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City Team vs Norwich City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Kayky, Delap, McAtee