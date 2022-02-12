Manchester City’s big money summer signing Jack Grealish could be out of action for a month after picking up an injury, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Grealish was nowhere to be seen when Manchester City named their matchday squad to face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City despite the club splashing £100m to sign him from Aston Villa.

And Grealish may have even less time this term to live up to his big money fee as he has suffered an injury in training.

Manchester City are set to carry out an assessment into the injury to determine how severe it is.

Grealish though could be looking at a month out of action.,

That would rule him out of Manchester City’s Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon, while he could also miss the Manchester derby at the start of March.

Grealish has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.