Donny van de Beek has hailed his first taste of Goodison Park as an Everton player as the Toffees beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Everton gave themselves a precious boost in their battle against relegation by putting Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the sword in comprehensive style.

Leeds had no answer to goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon, while Van de Beek clocked the full 90 minutes in the Premier League clash.

Three points. Fantastic atmosphere. A perfect first game at Goodison in 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ebsDHmpNyg — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) February 12, 2022

The Dutchman, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester United, is delighted with the outing in a blue shirt.

He took to social media to post photographs of himself in action and wrote: “Three points. Fantastic atmosphere.

“A perfect first game at Goodison in blue.”



Van de Beek struggled for game time at Manchester United and will be hoping to play on a regular basis under Frank Lampard ahead of his summer return to Old Trafford.

Next up for Everton is a trip to the south coast to take on Southampton, while their final fixture in February comes at home against Manchester City.