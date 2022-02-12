Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has insisted the Blues should not lose sight of the fact they are now 16 points behind Manchester City and labelled the FIFA Club World Cup a “plastic cup”.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ran out 2-1 winners against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday evening, with a Kai Havertz penalty in extra time proving the difference between the two sides.

Chelsea lifted the trophy in Abu Dhabi and are now world champions, but former Blues star Burley is not impressed, writing it off as a “plastic cup”.

He noted that while Chelsea were in the Middle East winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City were beating Norwich 4-0 and are now 16 points ahead of the Blues in the Premier League.

Burley wrote on Twitter: “Whilst Chelsea were winning that plastic cup and it was lapped up like a World Cup win.

“Man City were racking up a sixteen point gap on them, in a competition that really matters.

“Let that sink in.”

Manchester City have collected 63 points from 25 league games this season, 12 points ahead of second placed Liverpool, although the Reds have two games in hand to potentially cut the gap to six points.

Chelsea are 16 points adrift, but have just one game in hand.