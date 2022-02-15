Pat Nevin has hailed Anthony Gordon for his vision on the pitch that enabled him to play a key pass that led to Everton’s opening goal against Leeds United at the weekend.

Gordon started the current Premier League campaign playing only a bit-part role at Everton, but has earned starts more frequently as the season progressed.

The winger made his second top flight start under new boss Frank Lampard at the weekend in Everton’s 3-0 win against Leeds, catching the eye with an outstanding performance, playing a part in all three goals.

Gordon made a crucial pass in the build-up to the Toffees’ opener against the Whites and former Everton star Nevin has hailed him for his vision on the pitch that led him to play the key pass.

Nevin added that the Everton academy graduate is becoming more integral to Everton with each passing game.

“Surprised [with] Gordon because he has just become even more integral”, Nevin told Off The Ball.

“I think he [Lampard] probably said to Gordon, do your thing, just get on the ball.

“His vision, was it his little reverse pass that eventually end up in Seamus’ goal?

“That was world class.

“It was just phenomenal that he had seen it, the timing of the pass, it is a pass that most people would not see.”

Gordon is a fan favourite at Goodison Park and the Toffees faithful will be hoping he will keep on going from strength to strength with each passing game.