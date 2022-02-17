Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that he loves Jonjoe Kenny’s attitude in training every day and believes that the 24-year-old is perfectly suited to games requiring discipline, effort and toughness.

Returning from his loan spell at Celtic last summer, Kenny has been regularly making it to the bench for the Toffees this season, but his chances have only started to come of late.

The 24-year-old was handed his first start under Lampard in Everton’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Leeds United and will be looking to now kick on.

Lampard is of the view that Kenny is a quality player, but what impresses him most is the full-back’s attitude in training every day and love for the club.

“I love Jonioe’s attitude in training every day”, Lampard told his club’s official channel.

“He loves Everton and always wants to train and do better. Any session and any drill you do, he wants to give everything.

“And he is a quality player, [good with] both feet and technically very good for a defender.

“He will give you everything, positionally he was great, in terms of holding his position, then jumping out and making tackles at the right time.”

The former Chelsea boss feels that Kenny is suited particularly for games requiring discipline, effort and toughness.

“Jonjoe is perfect for any game – but especially when we needed discipline and effort and toughness, and he showed those things.

“I was really pleased with him.”

Lampard is trying to drive Everton up the Premier League table and away from the relegation zone, and Kenny will look to play his part in the club’s upcoming games.