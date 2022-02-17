Everton boss Frank Lampard has heaped praise on “massively experienced” first-team coach Paul Clement and feels the need for his players to continue to take the 50-year-old’s instructions on board.

Clement arrived at Goodison Park along with Lampard following the departure of Rafael Benitez at the end of a poor spell for Everton.

Both Lampard and Clement have been working on improving different aspects of Everton’s game, one of which has been dead-ball deliveries.

Four of the eight goals the Toffees have scored since the arrival of Lampard have been scored from set pieces.

Lampard credits Clement for bringing on board all his talent and diligence, and feels the need for his side to continue to engage with the 50-year-old and deliver good results.

“Paul is massively experienced, he is diligent and talented and has spent a lot of time with the players”, Lampard told his club’s official channel.

“Then you need the players to engage and deliver well and make the movements we want.”

Clement has managed clubs such as Derby County, Swansea City and Reading, with his latest involvement being with Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Everton are yet to feel the full impact of Lampard and Clement, having just played three games under them.