Former Lille coach Vahid Halilhodzic is not discounting the French side’s chance of causing an upset against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Chelsea took a giant step towards the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night when they beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are now in a good position to get through to the next round by completing the job in the second leg in France two weeks later.

However, Halilhodzic is not prepared to count out Lille’s chances of getting back into the tie at home and causing an upset against Chelsea in the last 16 tie.

He stressed that any result is still possible, but admitted that Lille have to show more technical and tactical nous in the second leg if they are to make Chelsea sweat in France in two weeks’ time.

Halilhodzic told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked if Lille still have a chance: “Why not?

“It’s difficult to win 3-0 against Chelsea that’s for sure but if they win by two goals, maybe on penalties.

“Anything is possible.

“But it will be necessary to play a match with more technical quality and more tactical rigour while managing to put them in danger.

“To put them in danger, it is necessary to speed up the counter-attacks and put more players in the final third.”

Chelsea will hope to avoid any hiccups and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by getting the desired result.