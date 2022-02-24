Everton have not made any final decision on whether to appoint Steve Hitchen as their new director of football, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees are looking at restructuring their football department after upheaval over the course of the campaign.

Marcel Brands lost his power struggle and left his director of football role earlier this season, but Rafael Benitez was also sacked after a string of poor results.

Frank Lampard is now in charge and Everton are now conducting a full-scale review of operations in their football department.

They are intending to appoint a new director of football and they have spoken to Hitchen about the role.

The 45-year-old left Spurs earlier this month but it has been claimed Everton have not made a final decision.

The Merseyside club are looking to install a whole new structure, right down to the academy.

The former Spurs technical director is a top contender but nothing has been finalised yet.

Everton are keen to get the next call right following their recent poor experience behind the scenes.