Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has hit out at a decision at Goodison Park he says could cost Everton their Premier League status this season.

With the Toffees battling hard against Manchester City at Goodison Park, the breakthrough for the visitors came eight minutes from time when Phil Foden scored.

The Citizens were on course for victory, but Everton thought they had a penalty when Rodri appeared to control the ball with his arm in the area.

Astonishingly, a VAR check said no penalty, leaving Everton stunned as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat on home turf.

Former Liverpool star Thompson was also stunned by the decision and believes given the trouble Everton are in at the wrong end of the Premier League table it could end up relegating them.

Thompson wrote on Twitter: “That disgraceful decision could have just relegated Everton…it’s not on disgraceful.”

Richard Keys was also left hugely unhappy at the decision.

Keys wrote: “That’s a disgrace. Why leave those decisions to VAR? That’s a pen a pen a pen all day long. How on earth is that not given?

“Go and take a look ref and make your own mind up – not be told by VAR – and we want to hear the conversation at the monitor.”

Everton remain just above the drop zone in the Premier League following the defeat and are only one point in front of Burnley, with a worse goal difference.