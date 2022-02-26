Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash this evening on Merseyside at Goodison Park.

With Liverpool not in league action this weekend, Manchester City will look to build their lead at the top of the league table today.

Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will look to control the midfield and Kevin De Bruyne will be hoping to provide creativity from the middle of the park.

Raheem Sterling will be the false nine in the system and Bernardo and Phil Foden will be looking to provide support to the attacker.

John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo will be looking to keep it tight at the back for Manchester City today.

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho are some of the options Manchester City have on the bench.

Manchester City Team vs Everton

Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez