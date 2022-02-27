Richard Keys has insisted that Leeds United sacking Marcelo Bielsa is something he predicted would happen despite some doubting him.

Leeds sacked Bielsa following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and officially announced his departure on Sunday morning.

Keys had been clear in his view that Leeds were going to have to pull the plug on Bielsa and indicated he should have been sacked after a 6-0 loss at Liverpool.

Now that Leeds have parted ways with Bielsa, Keys insists it shows he does know what he is talking about.

“Looks like I did know what I was talking about after all….”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

Bielsa saw the Leeds squad continually hit by injuries throughout the season and in recent months has been without Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

Many were puzzled by Leeds not making any signings in the January transfer window after they failed to land Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds are looking to make a quick appointment to succeed Bielsa and are tipped to bring in American boss Jesse Marsch.