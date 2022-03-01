Michael Ball has insisted that the onus is on Everton to put their upcoming FA Cup clash against Boreham Wood to bed as early as possible and stressed the need for the Toffees to make the game a nightmare for the non-league side.

Having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend in the Premier League, the Toffees have turned their attention towards the FA Cup and are set to host Boreham on Wednesday.

The non-league side have had a dream run through the cup competition this season and are hoping to spring another major upset on Wednesday against Frank Lampard’s Everton, having knocked out Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth in the last round.

Former Everton star Ball has insisted that Everton need to put the game to bed as early as possible against the Borehamwood side, and make it a nightmare for the visitors.

Ball added that Everton have had the luck of the draw in getting the Boreham as their fifth round opponents in the FA Cup and must ensure they will qualify for the next round of the competition.

“The whole country is going to be against Everton on Thursday night”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“They’ll want the Boreham Wood fairytale to continue and it’s up to us to put the game to bed as early as possible, show them why we’re Premier League players and make it a nightmare for them.

“At the end of the day, we couldn’t have asked for a better draw at this stage of the competition.”

Lampard began his tenure at Goodison Park with a 4-1 thrashing of Brentford in the last round of the FA Cup and will now be looking to lead them to another big win come Wednesday.