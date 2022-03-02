Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is not worried about change following the news that Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club.

Abramovich is preparing to sell Chelsea and his departure will mark the end of a hugely successful era at the club with him at the helm.

Tuchel delivered the FIFA Club World Cup for Chelsea recently, a trophy Abramovich held aloft, but the German may soon have a new owner to work for at Stamford Bridge.

He insists though that he is not worried about change, but is clear that Abramovich leaving the club will be a big change.

“It’s big news, a bit too early for me to speak. It did not sink in yet. It’s a massive change of course”, Tuchel told a press conference.

“It’s big news and will be big change, but I am also never afraid of change and I’ll focus on what I can influence”, he added.

On the pitch, Chelsea progressed in the FA Cup on Wednesday night as they grabbed a 3-2 win away at Championship side Luton Town, thanks to second half goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are next in action away at Burnley in the Premier League before they then welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.