Bernardo Silva has revealed that he will sit down with the Manchester City hierarchy to discuss his future at the club in the summer, but insisted his current focus is completely on performing at his best for the remainder of this season.

The Portuguese was heavily linked with leaving the Etihad Stadium last summer but no move materialised.

Over the course of this season, Silva has been able to establish himself as a key player under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, where he is currently contracted until the summer of 2025.

And the 27-year-old has revealed that he will sit down with the Manchester City hierarchy in the summer to discuss his long-term future at the club and see what is best for both him and the club.

However, Silva insisted that at present his complete focus lies on helping Manchester City add to their trophy cabinet this term, where they are still in the hunt in three competitions.

“At the end of the season, I’m going to sit down with City and see what’s best for both sides”, Silva told The Times.

“We’re in the middle of the season and we want to win a lot of important trophies.

“We can win all three of them, or zero, or one.

“Now is not a good time to talk about [my future].”

Manchester City fans will be hoping Silva will be at his scintillating best come Sunday when they host rivals Manchester United in the top flight.